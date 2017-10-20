Representative Tanzi releases new statement

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island State representative who made an allegation of sexual harassment at the State House is clarifying a further claim about her interactions with federal officials.

In a TV interview Wednesday night, Representative Teresa Tanzi said those officials ... called her a “pretty little thing they wanted to keep around.”

Representative told ABC6 News on Thursday that was an instance of sexual “objectification” not an allegation of sexual harassment.

On Tuesday, Tanzi claimed a colleague at the State House had told her that sexual favors would further her political career.

The representative said she has been in touch with the Rhode Island State Police who have been “incredibly supportive.”

