RI Democratic Women’s Caucus calls for removal of Democratic party chair

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Calls are now growing louder in Rhode Island to throw a top Democrat overboard following comments he made in a radio interview.

The Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus issued a statement Wednesday calling for Joe DeLorenzo to resign.

The push came after comments he made to radio host John DePetro saying Representative Tanzi should reveal who harassed her at the Rhode Island State House.

DeLorenzo is currently the second Vice Chair of the State’s Democratic Committee.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio also called for DeLorenzo’s ouster Thursday morning.

