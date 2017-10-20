Gov, Commerce Corp. Secretary speak out about Amazon proposal

One day after Rhode Island's pitch for Amazon’s much anticipated second headquarters was submitted, there is still quite a bit we don’t know. That’s because the state is choosing to keep the proposal itself private.

"We'd like to let the company have a chance to review our detailed materials and to start a conversation with us and a negotiation with us if we get to that point before we are talking about it publicly,” said RI Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor.

The Governor re-affirming that stance, saying she considers it a competitive edge of sorts not to make the roughly 125 page proposal public.

"We have a strong pitch and I don't need the whole world to know every detail,” said Governor Gina Raimondo.

We asked the Governor about tax cuts or incentives that the proposal is offering.

"We're just using the programs that exist. So, nothing different or more special than the tax incentive programs that the state has and offers to any other company,” said Raimondo.

The pitch compiles seven different site options: Providence, Pawtucket-Central Falls, East Providence, Warwick, North Kingstown, Richmond and Woonsocket.

"We included all of them and we want to let them all shine through,” said Pryor.

Dozens of cities including Boston and Worcester are also competing to become to be the new Amazon site.

The company has promised to invest $5 billion dollars and create up to 50,000 jobs.

(C) WLNE 2017