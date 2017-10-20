Rite Aid stabber sentenced to prison

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A man arrested for a stabbing spree inside a Warwick Rite Aid has been sentenced to prison.

Jacob Gallant, 42, of Westport, M.A., was sentenced to 45 years, with 25 to serve after pleading nolo contendere Friday afternoon in Kent County Superior Court.

Gallant had entered the Rite Aid on Warwick Ave., back on March 5, 2017. In possession of a large butcher knife, Gallant proceeded to stab 18-year-old Alyssa Garcia, a Rite Aid employee numerous times, severely injuring her.

“The attack was stopped by Rite Aid Shift Manager Connor Devine and customer Stanley Bastian when they witnessed Gallant stabbing Garcia. Devine used a shopping cart to strike Gallant to stop the attack while Bastian helped restrain him,” said Amy Kempe, spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office.

ABC6 News learned once taken into custody by Warwick Police officers, Jacob Gallant voluntarily spoke with detectives.

Authorities said Gallant admitted that back on March 3rd he left Westport, M.A., and drove to the State of Maryland, but not soon after getting to Maryland, he turned around and headed back to Rhode Island.

He purchased a large knife on March 5th, when he was back in Rhode Island, telling detectives he “just went nuts,” and that he “wanted to kill someone, I didn’t know who, just wanted to kill someone.”

He plead Friday afternoon in front of Superior Court Magistrate John McBurney, to one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of mayhem, and one count of carrying a knife while committing a crime of violence.

Prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence of 45 years in the ACI. Magistrate McBurney ruled Gallant will serve 25 years in the ACI. The remaining 20 years of his sentence will be served through suspended probation.

“This is one of the most horrific and senseless acts of violence that this office has prosecuted. What started out as a very typical day for Alyssa Garcia turned violent when the defendant decided he wanted to kill someone. Although it will take a very long time, if ever, for Alyssa’s physical and emotional wounds to heal, we are extremely grateful that Connor Devine and Stanley Bastian stepped in, stopped the assault and saved her life. All three – Alyssa, Connor and Stanley – are heroes,” said Attorney General Kilmartin.

