Providence Police investigating two overnight stabbings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police are investigating two overnight stabbings in the city.

The first one happened inside Hanley’s Ale House at around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning.

Police said a 21-year-old man was taken to the hospital with one single stab wound.

His injuries are not considered life threatening and no one else was hurt.

At last check no arrests have been made.

The second stabbing happened in the area of Weybosset and Orange Streets about fifteen minutes later.

Police said the suspect identified as Yokendry Carmona, stabbed a 23-year-old man.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital but is expected to be okay.

Carmona is now facing charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

