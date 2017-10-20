Fall River PD seek robber armed with hammer - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fall River PD seek robber armed with hammer

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — Fall River Police are seeking help locating a male suspect that robbed a 7/11, armed with a hammer.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, believed to be in his 20’s, with a thin build, with a tattoo on the left side of his neck, and facial hair.

At the time of the robbery, he was seen wearing blue jeans, a red T-shirt with white sleeves, and a dark colored hat.

Police said on October 15 around 3:26 a.m., the suspect police are looking for entered the 7/11 on North Main St., demanded money from the store clerk, and threatened to use a hammer that was seen sticking out of his pocket.

Frightened, the clerk gave the suspect cash from the register.

Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to contact the Fall River Police Major Crimes Division at: (508)324-2796.

