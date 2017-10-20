Coventry Police seek credit card fraud suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Coventry Police seek credit card fraud suspect

Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department Courtesy of the Coventry Police Department

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry Police announced on Friday they are seeking a suspect wanted for fraudulent credit card transactions.

According to Coventry Police, an unidentified victim’s credit card was supposedly taken from their vehicle, and transactions not made by the owner soon began popping up all over Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

On September 22nd fraudulent credit card purchases were made at:

  • Benny's in East Greenwich, R.I.
  • Salk's Ace Hardware, North Kingstown, R.I.
  • Staples in Wakefield, R.I.
  • Denali in Wakefield, R.I.
  • Palumbo Liquors, Walpole, M.A.
  •  Home Depot, Norwood, M.A.

The suspect seen in security footage from Home Depot looks to be wearing a large brimmed straw hat.

If you have any information about the identity of this person or where they are, please contact the Coventry Police Department at (401) 822-9119 and ask for Detective Sergeant Nolan.

