RI State Police investigating serious motorcycle crash in Johnston

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle that sent one person to the hospital Friday night.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

State Police said crews were dispatched to the area of Hartford Ave around 7:45 p.m., for reports of a serious crash.

The investigation is active at this time.

ABC6 News will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

