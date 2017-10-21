P-Bruins Use Two Shorthanded Goals to Win at Springfield

P-Bruins news release...

Springfield, MA – The Providence Bruins defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds Friday night 5-2 in their first road game of the 2017-18 season. The P-Bruins got goals from Jordan Szwarz, Danton Heinen and Austin Czarnik while Jordan Binnington made his first start between the pipes as a Bruin.

Both teams got off to a slow start offensively before picking up the pace midway through the first. Springfield had a pair of power plays and Providence had some solid looks while shorthanded, but the game stayed scoreless through the opening 20 minutes. Offense would not be a problem in the second for Providence, despite being shorthanded. At 7:40 the penalty killing unit got an odd-man rush down ice and was able to capitalize thanks to Szwarz. Tic-Tac-Toe passing from Chris Breen and Heinen found Szwarz all alone at the right doorstep who put home his first goal of the season.

With Springfield looking to tie the game in on another power play, Heinen single-handedly thwarted the attempt. After stealing the puck and breaking away, a pretty backhanded finish from Heinen at 13:38 gave Providence a 2-0 lead on their second shorthanded goal of the game. The P-Bruins really opened things up at 17:01 thanks to more pretty offensive plays. After a Szwarz steal in the attacking zone, he sent a drop pass to Heinen who then dropped it to Czarnik alone in front. He smashed home his first of the season as Providence headed to the locker room up 3-0.

Just 28 seconds into the third, Providence put the final nail in the coffin thanks to more skillful plays. Czarnik and Heinen played tic-tac-toe to set up Szwarz, who took Heinen’s feed and scored his second goal of the night. Dryden Hunt and Ryan Horvat spoiled the shutout with late goals for the Thunderbirds, but an empty netter from Czarnik gave Providence a 5-2 road win.

Binnington stopped 24 of 26 shots while Samuel Montembeault stopped 19 of 23. Providence was 1-4 on the power play and 6-6 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins now return home to conclude their three-game weekend, welcoming Belleville to the Dunk Saturday at 7:05pm for their only home faceoff against the Senators this season and welcoming Laval Sunday at 3:05pm for their only matchup on home ice against the Rocket.