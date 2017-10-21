One dead in overnight Providence crash

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – One man is dead following an early morning car crash in Providence.

Providence Police said that Damin Thompson, 47, lost control of his vehicle around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. Thompson’s car collided with a street light post on Allen’s Ave near Eddy Street.

Thompson was alone in his vehicle at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently under investigation by the Accident Reconstruction Unit.

