One dead in overnight Providence crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – One man is dead following an early morning car crash in Providence.
Providence Police said that Damin Thompson, 47, lost control of his vehicle around 3:15 a.m. Saturday. Thompson’s car collided with a street light post on Allen’s Ave near Eddy Street.
Damin Thompson, 47, died after the car he was driving lost control and struck a street light post on Allens Ave near Eddy St at 3:15am.— Providence Police (@ProvidenceRIPD) October 21, 2017
Thompson was alone in his vehicle at the time, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene is currently under investigation by the Accident Reconstruction Unit.
