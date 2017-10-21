Police search for suspect following Fall River stabbing

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, MA (WLNE) – Fall River Police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery and stabbing early Saturday morning.

A male victim was found in the area of Dwelly Street and South Main Street around 2:00 a.m. with stab wounds to the lower torso.

Police report that the victim was walking with a woman when they were confronted by a man brandishing a knife. The man demanded the couple’s wallets.

After the victim turned over his wallet, police say that a physical altercation began between the victim and the suspect. The victim was stabbed in the lower torso and has since been transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Fall River Police are currently searching for the suspect, described as a clean shaven, dark-skinned black male, between 5’-9” and 5’-11” tall, and approximately 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Fall River Police at (508) 676-8511.

