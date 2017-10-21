Providence man pleads no contest to impersonating DCYF social wo - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence man pleads no contest to impersonating DCYF social worker in Portsmouth

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) – A Providence man has pleaded no contest to the charge of impersonating a public official after presenting himself as a Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) worker last week.

According to Lieutenant Michael Arnold of the Portsmouth Police Department, on Friday, October 13, Armando Hernandez, 26, of Providence identified himself as a DCYF social worker to Portsmouth High School employees while attempting to sign a female student out of class for the day. When asked for credentials, Hernandez claimed that he was “new” and had not yet received any DCYF identification.

The school employee did not allow Hernandez to sign the student out, and contacted Portsmouth Police after he left.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Hernandez’s arrest Thursday and he was arrested by State Police and US Marshals at his Wesleyan Avenue home early Friday morning.

Lt Arnold said Hernandez admitted to Portsmouth police that he was an Uber driver who had been contacted by the student for a ride.

Hernandez pleaded no contest to the charge of impersonating a public official, a misdemeanor, in Newport District Court. He was sentenced to one year probation and a trespass order for the school grounds.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.