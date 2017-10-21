Providence man pleads no contest to impersonating DCYF social worker in Portsmouth

By: News Staff

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) – A Providence man has pleaded no contest to the charge of impersonating a public official after presenting himself as a Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF) worker last week.

According to Lieutenant Michael Arnold of the Portsmouth Police Department, on Friday, October 13, Armando Hernandez, 26, of Providence identified himself as a DCYF social worker to Portsmouth High School employees while attempting to sign a female student out of class for the day. When asked for credentials, Hernandez claimed that he was “new” and had not yet received any DCYF identification.

The school employee did not allow Hernandez to sign the student out, and contacted Portsmouth Police after he left.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Hernandez’s arrest Thursday and he was arrested by State Police and US Marshals at his Wesleyan Avenue home early Friday morning.

Lt Arnold said Hernandez admitted to Portsmouth police that he was an Uber driver who had been contacted by the student for a ride.

Hernandez pleaded no contest to the charge of impersonating a public official, a misdemeanor, in Newport District Court. He was sentenced to one year probation and a trespass order for the school grounds.

