Providence Police investigating robbery, stabbing - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence Police investigating robbery, stabbing

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the parking lot of Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 533 Elmwood Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say the victim was stabbed several times and had his phone and wallet stolen by an unidentified suspect outside the Santander Bank located across the street, before making his way to the Walgreen’s parking lot where police found him.  

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation; no arrests have been made yet.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.