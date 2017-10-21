Providence Police investigating robbery, stabbing

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Police are investigating a robbery and stabbing that occurred early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the parking lot of Walgreen’s Pharmacy at 533 Elmwood Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police say the victim was stabbed several times and had his phone and wallet stolen by an unidentified suspect outside the Santander Bank located across the street, before making his way to the Walgreen’s parking lot where police found him.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident is currently under investigation; no arrests have been made yet.

