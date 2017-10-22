Freetown Police search for missing girl - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Freetown Police search for missing girl

FREETOWN, MA (WLNE) – Freetown Police have issued an alert for a missing teenage girl.

In a news release, Freetown Police Chief Carlton Abbot said that 13-year-old Sage Camara has gone missing.

Sage was last seen leaving her home in Freetown around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

She is 5’1”, 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts, and blue sneakers.

Freetown Police ask anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact Detective Shane Kelley at 508-763-4017

