Freetown Police search for missing girl

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FREETOWN, MA (WLNE) – Freetown Police have issued an alert for a missing teenage girl.

In a news release, Freetown Police Chief Carlton Abbot said that 13-year-old Sage Camara has gone missing.

Sage was last seen leaving her home in Freetown around 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

She is 5’1”, 125 pounds, and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts, and blue sneakers.

Freetown Police ask anyone with any information on her whereabouts to contact Detective Shane Kelley at 508-763-4017

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017