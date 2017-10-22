UPDATE: Massachusetts woman in critical condition after being struck by car on I-95

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – More details have emerged regarding a Massachusetts woman who suffered critical injuries after being struck by a car on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning.

Rhode Island State Police told ABC6 that a 38-year-old Massachusetts woman was struck while standing beside her car in the southbound breakdown lane of I-95 near Eddy Street around 2:20 a.m.

State Police say that the woman was struck when the driver of another car lost control of her vehicle while traveling south on I-95, and traveled into the breakdown lane.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver, identified by State Police as Yiranis Liz, 30, of Sackett Street, Providence, was arrested and charged with:

· Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, blood-alcohol concentration unknown, pending the results of blood tests

· Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, serious bodily injury resulting

· Operating to endanger, serious bodily injury resulting

Liz also was cited for refusal to submit to a chemical test; laned roadway violations; failure to maintain reasonable and prudent speeds; and operating a motor vehicle without evidence of insurance.

Liz was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released on personal recognizance, pending further court action.

The crash remains under investigation by the Rhode Island State Police, Detective Bureau, and Collision Reconstruction Unit.

