UPDATE: Massachusetts woman in critical condition after being st - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Massachusetts woman in critical condition after being struck by car on I-95

Posted: Updated:
Yiranis Liz Yiranis Liz

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – More details have emerged regarding a Massachusetts woman who suffered critical injuries after being struck by a car on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning.

Rhode Island State Police told ABC6 that a 38-year-old Massachusetts woman was struck while standing beside her car in the southbound breakdown lane of I-95 near Eddy Street around 2:20 a.m.

State Police say that the woman was struck when the driver of another car lost control of her vehicle while traveling south on I-95, and traveled into the breakdown lane.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The driver, identified by State Police as Yiranis Liz, 30, of Sackett Street, Providence, was arrested and charged with:

·      Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, blood-alcohol concentration unknown, pending the results of blood tests

·      Driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, serious bodily injury resulting

·      Operating to endanger, serious bodily injury resulting

Liz also was cited for refusal to submit to a chemical test; laned roadway violations; failure to maintain reasonable and prudent speeds; and operating a motor vehicle without evidence of insurance. 

Liz was arraigned before a justice of the peace and released on personal recognizance, pending further court action. 

The crash remains under investigation by the Rhode Island State Police, Detective Bureau, and Collision Reconstruction Unit.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.