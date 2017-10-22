Woman struck by car on I-95, suffers serious injuries

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning.

Rhode Island State Police told ABC6 that a woman was struck while standing beside her car in the southbound breakdown lane of I-95 near Eddy Street around 2:45 a.m.

State Police say that the woman was struck when the driver of another car lost control of his vehicle while traveling south on I-95, and traveled into the breakdown lane.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle that struck her was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Rhode Island State Police, Detective Bureau, and Collision Reconstruction Unit.

