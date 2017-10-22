Woman struck by car on I-95, suffers serious injuries - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woman struck by car on I-95, suffers serious injuries

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a car on Interstate 95 early Sunday morning.

Rhode Island State Police told ABC6 that a woman was struck while standing beside her car in the southbound breakdown lane of I-95 near Eddy Street around 2:45 a.m.

State Police say that the woman was struck when the driver of another car lost control of his vehicle while traveling south on I-95, and traveled into the breakdown lane.

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle that struck her was also taken to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Rhode Island State Police, Detective Bureau, and Collision Reconstruction Unit.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.