By Nick Coit

Westerly senior Dakota Busch outlasting La Salle's Kennedy May in three sets Sunday, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3, to take home the RIIL girls tennis state singles title.

In the doubles final, La Salle's Hannah O'Brien & Mollie Maggiacomo beating Barrington's Abigail & Jillian Walter in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0.