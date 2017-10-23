State Representative announces campaign for Governor

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – House GOP minority leader Patricia Morgan has officially announced her bid for governor.

Morgan announced her candidacy through a video posted on her campaign site early Monday morning, becoming the first republican candidate so far to formally announce a campaign against Governor Gina Raimondo in the 2018 election.

Following years of working first as a teacher and then a financial advisor, Morgan has served as State Representative since 2010 and as House Minority leader since 2016.

According to her site, Morgan has been unimpressed with the way the state has been run in recent years. “Instead of reforming and eliminating bad state policies that cripple our jobs climate,” she says, “our state leaders have added to them.”

Morgan announced plans to revamp social security, ease tax burdens, improve small business climate, and provide better healthcare across the state.

“Now, more than ever, we need that grounded leadership and a clear vision and strategy of what needs to be fixed, to guide our Ocean State back to prosperity,” said Morgan in her announcement.

