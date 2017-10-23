Police search for suspect after Attleboro bank robbery

By News Staff

ATTLEBORO, MA – Police are searching for a suspect after an Attleboro credit union was robbed Monday morning.

Attleboro Police tell ABC6 that at around 9:45 a.m. Monday, a man entered the Attleboro Municipal Credit Union located at 138 S Main Street, where he handed a note to the teller on duty and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect reportedly left the credit union through the rear exit door, jumping over a fence and escaping into a nearby residential area.

Attleboro Police describe the suspect as a thin white or possibly light-skinned Hispanic male, around 5’8” tall. The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue carpenter-style jeans, a black backpack, blue latex gloves, and dark sunglasses.

Police say that no weapon was shown by the suspect.

The case is currently under investigation by both local and state police. Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Attleboro Police at (508) 223-2224.

