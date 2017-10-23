Harrisville woman dies following North Smithfield crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Harrisville woman dies following North Smithfield crash

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a crash that claimed a life of a Harrisville woman in North Smithfield Monday morning.

Elaine Guy, 42, passed away after her car went over the center line and hit another vehicle near Main Street in North Smithfield, authorities said. Guy was transported to Landmark Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Sarah Kravitz, 36, from Uxbridge M.A., was the driver of the second vehicle incolved. She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Both cars only had one person in them at the time of the crash.

The investigation is active at this time.

If anyone has information, or was a witness to the crash, please call the North Smithfield Police at (401) 762-1213. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.