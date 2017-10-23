Harrisville woman dies following North Smithfield crash

By: News Staff

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a crash that claimed a life of a Harrisville woman in North Smithfield Monday morning.

Elaine Guy, 42, passed away after her car went over the center line and hit another vehicle near Main Street in North Smithfield, authorities said. Guy was transported to Landmark Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Sarah Kravitz, 36, from Uxbridge M.A., was the driver of the second vehicle incolved. She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Both cars only had one person in them at the time of the crash.

The investigation is active at this time.

If anyone has information, or was a witness to the crash, please call the North Smithfield Police at (401) 762-1213.

