Jury finds man guilty of murder again in 2012 fatal shooting

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man whose murder conviction for a 2012 shooting death was overturned by the state's highest court last year has been found guilty at his second trial.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says a Warwick jury found 29-year-old Tony Gonzalez guilty Monday of first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the death of 23-year-old Carl Cunningham, Jr.

Authorities say Gonzalez had gone to a Warwick residence to confront a man who was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, but ended up fatally shooting Cunningham.

Gonzalez's lawyer argued the evidence didn't support the charges.

The Providence man was previously convicted of killing Cunningham in 2013 and sentenced to consecutive life sentences.

The state Supreme Court overturned the conviction after finding that evidence obtained during and after his arrest wasn't admissible in court.

