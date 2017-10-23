Jury finds man guilty of murder again in 2012 fatal shooting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Jury finds man guilty of murder again in 2012 fatal shooting

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man whose murder conviction for a 2012 shooting death was overturned by the state's highest court last year has been found guilty at his second trial.              

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says a Warwick jury found 29-year-old Tony Gonzalez guilty Monday of first-degree murder and weapons offenses in the death of 23-year-old Carl Cunningham, Jr.              

Authorities say Gonzalez had gone to a Warwick residence to confront a man who was in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, but ended up fatally shooting Cunningham.             

Gonzalez's lawyer argued the evidence didn't support the charges.              

The Providence man was previously convicted of killing Cunningham in 2013 and sentenced to consecutive life sentences.

The state Supreme Court overturned the conviction after finding that evidence obtained during and after his arrest wasn't admissible in court.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.