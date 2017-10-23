Man who attacked woman, dog, with machete captured

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man wanted in connection with what police say was a random machete attack on a woman and a dog last month has been captured in Pennsylvania.

State police say 45-year-old Thomas Vargus was apprehended Sunday in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, where he had been staying with a man who shot a New Jersey state trooper in 1982.

The men had previously been in prison together.

Police say on Sept. 18, Vargus approached a woman walking a dog in Taunton and attacked them with a machete. Both survived.

Vargus has numerous facial and head tattoos, and police say he was growing his hair and a beard apparently in an attempt to hide the tattoos.

He remains in Pennsylvania as a fugitive from justice. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017