Man who attacked woman, dog, with machete captured

Thomas Vargus
By: The Associated Press
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man wanted in connection with what police say was a random machete attack on a woman and a dog last month has been captured in Pennsylvania.
State police say 45-year-old Thomas Vargus was apprehended Sunday in Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, where he had been staying with a man who shot a New Jersey state trooper in 1982.
The men had previously been in prison together.
Police say on Sept. 18, Vargus approached a woman walking a dog in Taunton and attacked them with a machete. Both survived.
Vargus has numerous facial and head tattoos, and police say he was growing his hair and a beard apparently in an attempt to hide the tattoos.
He remains in Pennsylvania as a fugitive from justice. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017