Mansfield firefighter faces judge on drunk driving, child endangerment charges

By: Kainani Stevens

Email: kstevens@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) — James Devine, 38, appeared stoic and silent in Attleboro District Court on Monday.

The veteran firefighter of the Mansfield police department was arrested Friday.

Devine plead not guilty to a second offense drunken driving charge, as well as child endangerment, driving to endanger, and failing to stop for police.

Devine was arrested as he pulled into his home on flora street after being spotted driving erratically Friday afternoon.

According to the Attleboro Sun Chronicle, the child found in the car was Devine’s 9-year-old daughter who he had allegedly just picked up from school.

Devine was also arrested for dui back in 2002. That case was ultimately dismissed after Devine complete probation.

Devine is free on $1,500 cash bail and will voluntarily enter an in-patient treatment program for alcohol.

