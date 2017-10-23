Jamestown residents warned of man digging through unlocked cars - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Jamestown residents warned of man digging through unlocked cars

By: News Staff

JAMESTOWN R.I. (WLNE) — Jamestown Police want residents to be aware of a man searching through peoples cars.

Police say that there is a white male between the ages of 30-40 looking for unlocked cars. The suspect drives a white pick up truck that has a large toolbox in the back.

Jamestown Police want residents to keep car doors locked. If you see a suspicious vehicle that matches the description, please call Jamestown Police at: (401) 423-1212.

