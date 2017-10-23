More Burrillville wells test positive for unhealthy chemicals

By: Rebecca Turco

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. – Seven additional wells outside the Oakland section of Burrillville have tested positive for unsafe levels of a per-fluorinated chemical, linked to cancer and autoimmune disorders.

State health and environmental officials announced their findings to residents Monday night. Nearly 60 private wells within a quarter mile of Oakland were tested. The majority have traces of the chemical below the health advisory or none at all. Roughly 250 people get their water from these areas.

The chemical, shortened as PFAS, is not federally regulated. The state condcuted these water tests to be on the safe side, after finding the Oakland public water system tested positive for unsafe levels.

"This is what's considered an emerging contaminant,” explained RI Department of Health Spokesperson Joseph Wendelken. “It means we're learning more about these chemicals and what their effects are on people."

At this time, officials don’t know how the man-made chemical got into the wells in the first place – or how long it’s been there. They say it could be months before they determine the source of the contamination.

"It is scary because we don't know where it’s actually coming from, so it really is scary,” said resident Diane Dusablon.

Residents affected by the polluted water are advised not to drink their tap water. They are being provided bottled water by the state.

At this time, the state has no plans to test the water in other areas of town.

The Oakland Association, which manages the area’s public water system, has a plan of action toward the end of November. One option is to tap into Harrisville’s water system, which is estimated to cost upwards of $50,000.

