CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The list of names vying for Governor Gina Raimondo’s seat continues to grow.

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung is set to announce his candidacy in the race for governor on Tuesday.

Fung is scheduled to host a special event Tuesday where he is expected to officially make his announcement.

The Cranston mayor ran in 2014 and lost to Governor Raimondo.

