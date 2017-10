By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A man is recovering after being injured in an explosion in Providence Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Waldo Street at approximately noon.

ABC6 News was told that a man was cutting up metal from an old fuel tank when the explosion happened.

The man suffered third degree burns to his hands, legs, face. However, he is expected to survive.

His identity has not yet been released.

