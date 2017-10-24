Thousands of un-processed UHIP applications discovered

The discovery of thousands of unprocessed applications is the latest set–back for the state’s troubled benefits system.

As a result of the latest issues the Governor has secured a nearly $60 million credit from UHIP’s vendor Deloitte.

"We're still working to diagnose the exact number,” said HHS Secretary Eric Beane.

The money will cover the company staying through June of next year as well as any added personnel needed because of the problems. It will also cover any potential federal fines.

We should note the state has been withholding payments from Deloitte since January and the plan is to continue to do so.

In total, a credit of more than $85 million has been recovered by the state.

"For us this is a serious set back, it really is a serious set back because we talk about the number of applications and backlog but it's never lost on us that ultimately what we're really talking about is Rhode Island residents,” said Beane.

Roughly a third of the state or around 300,000 people rely on this system.

Back in mid– September the backlog was reported at under 4,000 cases. Now, with this latest set back the total people waiting on benefits isn't clear.

Beane says the hope is to get things back on track by the end of the year.

"I think it's going to take another couple of months to get through this," said Beane.

As far as legal action goes, Beane says the state isn't ruling out anything. But, at this point he's been advised it makes more sense to let the company who created the system fix it than to bring in a new vendor.

