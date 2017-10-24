Woman visibly upset during arrest for large amount of Fentanyl - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woman visibly upset during arrest for large amount of Fentanyl

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department Courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department
By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

DARTMOUTH, M.A. (WLNE) — Officers from Dartmouth Police have successfully taken $2000 worth of Fentanyl off the streets, said a press release on Tuesday.

Kathleen Dias, 47, of Middleboro, was arrested by officers on Tuesday on charges associated with a narcotics investigation.

Approximately 410 bags of Fentanyl were seized during the arrest.

According to police, Dias was charged with trafficking a Class B substance (Fentanyl).  

