Woman visibly upset during arrest for large amount of Fentanyl

Courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department
Courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department
By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
DARTMOUTH, M.A. (WLNE) — Officers from Dartmouth Police have successfully taken $2000 worth of Fentanyl off the streets, said a press release on Tuesday.
Kathleen Dias, 47, of Middleboro, was arrested by officers on Tuesday on charges associated with a narcotics investigation.
Approximately 410 bags of Fentanyl were seized during the arrest.
According to police, Dias was charged with trafficking a Class B substance (Fentanyl).
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017