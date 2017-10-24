Woman visibly upset during arrest for large amount of Fentanyl

Courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department

DARTMOUTH, M.A. (WLNE) — Officers from Dartmouth Police have successfully taken $2000 worth of Fentanyl off the streets, said a press release on Tuesday.

Kathleen Dias, 47, of Middleboro, was arrested by officers on Tuesday on charges associated with a narcotics investigation.

Approximately 410 bags of Fentanyl were seized during the arrest.

According to police, Dias was charged with trafficking a Class B substance (Fentanyl).

