Biltmore Hotel sold, renovations scheduled to become 'Graduate Providence'

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The iconic Providence Biltmore will soon be undergoing some major changes, including changing its name to: Graduate Providence, authorities announced on Monday.

Officials AJ Capital Partners bought the Rhode Island landmark, planning an intricate renovation of the all guestrooms, common areas, spa, and 18,500 square feet of meeting and events spaces.

The project is scheduled to be finished in 2019.

With close access to Brown University, Johnson & Wales, Rhode Island College, Providence College and Rhode Island School of Design, authorities are anxious to begin the renovations.

"We are thrilled to announced the acquisition of Providence Biltmore Hotel, marking our second entry into an Ivy League market,” says Tim Franzen, President of Graduate Hotels. “This property is perfectly positioned at the city’s epicenter, offering visitors convenient access to everything Providence has to offer, including its five universities. In turn, once transformed into Graduate Providence, we aim to offer locals a dynamic community-centric gathering space they can call their own.”

