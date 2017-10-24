Biltmore Hotel sold, renovations scheduled to become 'Graduate P - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Biltmore Hotel sold, renovations scheduled to become 'Graduate Providence'

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The iconic Providence Biltmore will soon be undergoing some major changes, including changing its name to: Graduate Providence, authorities announced on Monday.

Officials AJ Capital Partners bought the Rhode Island landmark, planning an intricate renovation of the all guestrooms, common areas, spa, and 18,500 square feet of meeting and events spaces.

The project is scheduled to be finished in 2019.

With close access to Brown University, Johnson & Wales, Rhode Island College, Providence College and Rhode Island School of Design, authorities are anxious to begin the renovations.

"We are thrilled to announced the acquisition of Providence Biltmore Hotel, marking our second entry into an Ivy League market,” says Tim Franzen, President of Graduate Hotels. “This property is perfectly positioned at the city’s epicenter, offering visitors convenient access to everything Providence has to offer, including its five universities. In turn, once transformed into Graduate Providence, we aim to offer locals a dynamic community-centric gathering space they can call their own.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.