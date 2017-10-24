Smithfield Police bust marijuana growing operation - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Smithfield Police bust marijuana growing operation

By: News Staff

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was arrested on Monday during a narcotics investigation that led to the seizure of over 40 marijuana plants.

According to the Smithfield Police Department, Joseph Ricci, 42, of Old County Road,  was arrested following tips of an illegal marijuana grow inside a commercial building on Putnam Pike.

As detectives investigated further, a search warrant was obtained and executed on Monday around 9:20 a.m.

During the search, officers located and seized 42 marijuana plants, 6 individual bags of marijuana weighing over 1 kilogram total, as well as various packaging and growing equipment.

Ricci was taken into custody without incident, and charged with the following offenses:

  •  Possession of Marijuana, (1 to 5 kilograms).
  •  Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver.   

During his appearance in court, Ricci was held without bail.

