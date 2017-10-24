Hawkins Street Bridge closed for repairs, seek alternate route

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Hawkins Street Bridge that crosses the West River and Rhode Island Route 146 will be closed to all traffic starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, authorities announced.

All traffic including vehicular and foot traffic will be prohibited while the City of Providence works on repairing structural issues with the bridge.

Precautions such as concrete jersey barriers and traffic signs will be positioned at both entrances of the bridge, and residents should plan accordingly by seeking alternate routes.

“Providence Police detail and Department of Public Works personnel will be present this evening to facilitate traffic flow,” said Victor Morente, press secretary for Mayor Jorge Elorza.

“Residents are advised that they should expect delays during their commute and seek alternate routes.”

As part of the Capital Improvement plan, the Hawkins Street Bridge was originally scheduled for improvements in Fiscal Year 2019, officials noted.

A timeline and funding opportunities are being looked into by the City of Providence to take care of the issues sooner than scheduled.

