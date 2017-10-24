FCC approves sale of 95.5 FM license - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

FCC approves sale of 95.5 FM license

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — After officially going off the air and onto an online platform back on September 1st, authorities at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) have approved the sale of the license of 95.5 FM.

FCC officials said on Tuesday the license for 95.5 FM will be transferred from Brown Broadcasting Service, Inc., to Educational Media Foundation (EMF).

“95.5 was the home of WBRU-FM from 1966 until August 31 of this year,” said Art Norwalk, spokesperson for WBRU/Brown Broadcasting Services.  “Effective September 1, the station’s call letters were changed to WLVO and EMF began providing programming under a separate contract that will remain in effect until the closing.”

Despite the sale, WBRU continues to remain available through online streaming.

“Since the new programming started on 95.5, WBRU members have expanded other operations of the student workshop, adding two 24/7 streams, creating a new app for listening, and beginning production of podcasts on both music and news topics,” said Kishanee Haththotuwegama, general manager of WBRU.

“Recruitment of students interested in working at WBRU grew more than 50% with the change from radio to a wide-ranging media workshop. We are fulfilling our mission by establishing a foothold in the areas where students feel they can experiment and grow.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

