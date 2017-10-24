Cranston Mayor Fung announces second bid for governor

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

CRANSTON, R.I. – Cranston Mayor Allan Fung is taking another shot at Rhode Island’s top seat.

“I told you I’d be back again, didn’t I?” he said Tuesday night, to a crowd of around 200 people, as he took the podium.

"We can do better,” he told the crowd. “We must do better. And it's time to believe in the full potential of Rhode Island again."

Fung's speech made no mention of President Trump. Instead, he spoke about creating a more fiscally conservative Rhode Island, while taking some jabs at Governor Gina Raimondo, bringing up the "Cooler and Warmer" failed tourism campaign and the perpetually troubled UHIP benefits' system.

"Our governor has failed miserably and it's time to lead our state in a better direction," Fung said.

Fung is the second republican to throw his hat in the ring for governor, just a day after House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan announced her bid in an online video.

Morgan responded to Fung’s announcement in a statement. “I want to welcome Mayor Fung to the race and look forward to discussing the issues facing the Ocean State,” she said. “I’m confident that I can make a case to voters that I am a new face with fresh solutions to lead Rhode Island to a better and brighter future."

So far, Fung has the public support of at least one of Morgan’s GOP colleagues – Representative Bobby Nardolillo (R – Coventry), who also happens to be running for U.S. Senate against Sheldon Whitehouse.

"I think many of us are frustrated,” Nardolillo told ABC6 News. “The whole state is frustrated, in dire need of leadership and Allan's got it."

Fung first ran for governor in 2014, losing in a three-way general election race to Governor Gina Raimondo.

Fung did not take any questions from the media after his speech. As for next year's republican primary, it's likely Fung and Morgan will face at least one more challenger. Former State Rep. Joe Trillo says he is 99-percent sure he will run.

© WLNE-TV 2017