UPDATE: Batteries stolen from school buses in East Providence

UPDATE: Batteries stolen from school buses in East Providence

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) —East Providence residents were alerted Tuesday morning that all public schools in the city will be delayed two hours.

The East Providence Police Department told ABC6 News that someone stole batteries from the school buses in the yard at Ocean State Transit.

According to the bus company who serves the city schools, a couple of buses would not start on Tuesday.

However, the staff will have to report to school at their normal time.

