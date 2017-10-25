Tiverton police helps recover teen in nation wide sex-trafficking case

By: News Staff

TIVERTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A 16-year-old from Tiverton is safe following a nationwide effort by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to stop child trafficking.

The FBI’s Providence office with help from police departments in Tiverton, Rhode Island State Police, and the FBI’s Boston office arrested Jerry Isme, of Dorchester, for sex-trafficking a minor.

It was part of “Operation Cross Country XI,” which focused on cracking down on operations running out of hotels, casinos, and truck stops.

