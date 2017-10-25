Tiverton police helps recover teen in nation wide sex-traffickin - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Tiverton police helps recover teen in nation wide sex-trafficking case

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

TIVERTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A 16-year-old from Tiverton is safe following a nationwide effort by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to stop child trafficking.

The FBI’s Providence office with help from police departments in Tiverton, Rhode Island State Police, and the FBI’s Boston office arrested Jerry Isme, of Dorchester, for sex-trafficking a minor.

It was part of “Operation Cross Country XI,” which focused on cracking down on operations running out of hotels, casinos, and truck stops.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.