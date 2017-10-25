Final PawSox Stadium hearing

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Senate Finance Committee held its final meeting Tuesday night to discuss the Pawsox new stadium proposal.

After six public meetings, the Senate Finance Committee wrapped things up with a closed door meeting to go over specific logistics of the Pawsox Stadium deal before putting together their final proposal.

It has been a long road for those considering a new Pawsox Stadium in Pawtucket.

The first pitch was made back in May. Now, after more than a month of meetings held throughout the state for the public to speak its mind, the chair of the Senate Finance Committee says they have what they need to move forward.

“I think those that have participated in the process have seen the legislation and the structure of the legislation in a completely different way than the beginning of June when we began this process,” said Senate Finance Committee Chairman, William Conley.

The proposal is described by the City of Pawtucket as “paying for itself” claiming the revenue the city gains from the team outweighs the cost and tax breaks they are the team in order to build a new stadium.

The Pawsox themselves will be backed up by the International Baseball League.

“Never in the 100 year history of the league has a team gone insolvent. So there’s a lot of reasons to have faith in these series 1A bonds,” said Senator Conley.

Senator Conley and his co-sponsors will take the next month to review the hearing testimony and take advantage of recommendations from the public and other Finance Committee members.

“We’ll make some amendments to this legislation. We’ll improve upon it. And I think when we come back to the committee with those improvements that I and my cosponsors will be confident that it is the best it can be,” said Senator Conley.

Senator Conley is hopeful to get the amended proposal before the whole Senate by the end of November.

