Services announced for well known car dealer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Alfred “Smokey” Cerrone, 88, will be laid to rest this week. The car dealer passed away Sunday surrounded by his family.

Cerrone is survived by his wife of 21 years, Annette, his 4 sons and grandchildren, including ABC6 news reporter Alana Cerrone, and great-grandchild.

In addition to his work as an automobile dealer at Harris Auto Sales and Cerrone Auto Sales, Cerrone was also an NHL Scout.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Winfield Home on Route 44 in Greenville.

A memorial mass will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick.

Cerrone was a World War II veteran and will be buried with military honors at the family’s RI Veterans Cemetery in Exeter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI or St. Gregory the Great Church,360 Cowesett Road, Warwick, RI 02886.

