Man not guilty by reason of insanity in 2015 fatal stabbing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who authorities say fatally stabbed one woman and wounded two others has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Wednesday the Superior Court judge found a relationship between David Allison's mental disability and the stabbings, ruling he can't be held responsible for his actions.

Allison faced charges of murder and other offenses.

On Sept. 1, 2015, prosecutors say the Providence man broke into the home of 26-year-old Maria Feliciano and stabbed her, her 24-year-old sister Elba Feliciano and 29-year-old Adrianna Figueroa.

Elba Feliciano died and the other two were injured. The defense did not contest that the stabbings took place.

Allison is expected to be committed to the custody of the state Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals.

