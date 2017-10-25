Weapon seized from Durfee High School during lockdown

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — A lockdown at Durfee High School Wednesday afternoon led to the confiscation of a weapon, police said.

According to Dr. Matthew Malone, Superintendent of the Fall River Public Schools, there was a fight between a small group of ninth grade students around 12:45 p.m.

Once the fight was broken up, several students came forward alleging there was a weapon somewhere on campus.

“Until we could assess the credibility of the allegations and operating from an abundance of caution, we placed Durfee High School into a “shelter in place” posture,” said Dr. Malone.

“Based on the investigation and the information provided to us from our students, we were able to confiscate a knife. At that point we determined that it was safe to end our shelter in place and dismiss students not involved in the investigation for the day.”

Authorities noted the students involved in the initial altercation will face appropriate consequences and possible criminal charges.

During the lockdown, Fall River Police brought in a K-9 officer to offer additional assistance searching through belongings of students tied to the altercation.

As a precaution, students will be subjected to random bags checks, as well as spot checking upon entering the school to ensure a safe environment.

“We urge parents to have a conversation with their children at home this evening, stressing that there is no place in any of our schools for weapons. We also want to thank the model students that came forward today - if a student sees something or hears something, they need to immediately say something to an adult that they trust in our school buildings,” noted Dr. Malone.

