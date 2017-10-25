Providence crews battle suspicious fire in vacant dwellings - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence crews battle suspicious fire in vacant dwellings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire that ignited in a vacant home on Atwells Ave is under investigation, authorities said Wednesday night.

A large presence by both the Providence Police and the Providence Fire Department was seen, as crews worked to battle the two-alarm fire in the pouring rain. 

Crews responded to the scene around 9:20 p.m., after a report of a fire in the front part of the dwelling, but upon further investigation, the adjacent home was also burning. 

Both were boarded up and vacant at the time. 

Atwells Ave was bloked to traffic at Academy Ave and Valley Street.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. 

