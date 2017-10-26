PC Friars Beat UConn, 90-76, In Hurricane Relief Game

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - In honor of a good cause, the Providence College men’s basketball team got its season started on Oct. 25 by renewing an old rivalry.

The Friars played the first game of their exhibition slate on Wednesday night taking on former BIG EAST foe UConn at Mohegan Sun Arena to benefit the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. The game raised over $75,000 for the cause.

Sophomore Alphia Diallo (New York, N.Y.) scored 15 points, while grabbing seven rebounds to lead Providence to a 90-76 win over the Huskies.

The Friars’ senior point guard Kyron Cartwight (Compton, Calif.) picked up right where he left off last season when he earned second team All-BIG EAST honors. Over the course of the first eight minutes of play, Cartwright scored five points, including a step-back three pointer from the left wing, and dished a pretty pass to Diallo for a three.

Cartwright, who finished fourth in the nation last year in assists, totaled five against the Huskies on Wednesday night.

Diallo, meanwhile, was on fire from long range from the opening tip. He drilled his first three attempts from three-point range before finishing with 11 first half points to lead the Friars to a 40-31 lead at the break.

Highly touted freshman guard Makai Ashton-Langford (Worcester, Mass.) provided a spark off the bench as he finished the first half with seven points and three rebounds. His first basket as a Friar came with 12:10 to go in the first half as he finished a strong drive to the basket with a pretty finger roll.

The Friars’ size paid dividends on the defensive end as Kalif Young (Vaughn, Ontario), Dajour Dickens (Hampton, Va.) and Isaiah Jackson (Gainesville, Fla.) combined for four blocks and a 34-29 rebounding edge.

Providence extended its lead to 20 early in the second half as Cartwright dumped off a pass to Rodney Bullock( Hampton Va.) in transition for a dunk and moments later Bullock finished an and-one layup to give the Friars a 54-34 advantage.

Along with Diallo, Jackson (16 points), Bullock (15 points), Cartwright (13 points), and Ashton-Langford (10 points) all finished in double figures in the points column.

Nate Watson (Arlington, Va.) scored eight points on 4-5 shooting from the field and added four rebounds

Tickets are still available for Providence’s second exhibition game, which will take place on Oct. 28th against Carleton at 4:00 p.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.