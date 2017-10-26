Patriots Place LB Harvey Langi On Non-Football Injury List

New England Patriots Press Release

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed LB Trevor Reilly to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed LB Harvey Langi on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list.

In addition, the Patriots signed DL Mike Purcell to the practice squad.

Reilly, 29, was signed to the New England practice squad on October 12. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder spent time with New England on the practice squad in 2016 before being signed to the Miami 53-man roster in December, where he played in two games and one postseason game. Reilly began this season on the Dolphins practice squad before being released on Oct. 9. He originally entered the NFL as a seventh round draft pick (233rd overall) of the New York Jets in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Utah. He played two seasons with the Jets before being released prior to the start of the 2016 season and then was signed to the New England practice squad on Oct. 20. He has played in 31 NFL games with 11 total tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and 22 special teams tackles.

Langi, 25, was signed by the New England Patriots as a rookie free agent on May 5, 2017. The 6-foot-2, 252-pounder made the 53-man roster coming out of training camp and was inactive for the season opener vs. Kansas City before making his NFL debut at New Orleans in Week 2, contributing one special teams tackle. Langi was inactive for Weeks 3-7.

Purcell, 26, was originally signed by the San Francisco 49ers as a rookie free agent out of Wyoming on May 7, 2013. The 6-foot-3, 328-pounder spent the majority of his first two seasons on the San Francisco practice squad before joining the 49ers 53-man roster on Dec. 19, 2014. Purcell appeared in 25 games with eight starts for the 49ers and totaled 48 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble before being released on May 2, 2017. He was claimed off waivers and awarded to the Los Angeles Rams and was released prior to the start of the regular season. Since then he has had stints on the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers practice squads.