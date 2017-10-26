President Trump authorizes JFK assassination documents release

By: News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNE) — Classified documents on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy are set to be released on Thursday.

The thousands of pages reportedly could reveal new details about the former president’s death.

One of those mysteries includes Lee Harvey Oswald’s trip to Mexico City weeks before President Kennedy’s assassination.

Some historians who have studied the assassination do not believe the paperwork will lead to any bombshell discoveries.

One historian praises President Donald Trump’s decision to release the documents.

“I applaud the fact that President Trump is releasing these documents. Historians have wanted the release done for a while. What happened with the assassination of John F. Kennedy, is still, parts of it are a mystery,” said Presidential Historian, Douglas Brinkley.

President Trump said Saturday on social media that he would authorize the documents release.

Subject to the receipt of further information, I will be allowing, as President, the long blocked and classified JFK FILES to be opened. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

