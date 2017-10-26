Police investigating home invasion in Lincoln - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police investigating home invasion in Lincoln

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Lincoln police are investigating a home invasion Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night on Grafton Street right on the Pawtucket border.

Police say two men entered the home and assaulted two people living in the home.

The victims, a 32-year-old man and his 67-year-old mother, told police that the suspects ransacked the home and took off in a gray Nissan Murano SUV.

According to police, one of the suspects was a Hispanic male in his 30’s and is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall.

The other suspect is a black male in his mid-30’s and is 6-feet tall. Both were wearing dark clothing.

Police believe this was not a random act.

The incident is still under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.