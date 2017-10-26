Police investigating home invasion in Lincoln

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — Lincoln police are investigating a home invasion Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night on Grafton Street right on the Pawtucket border.

Police say two men entered the home and assaulted two people living in the home.

The victims, a 32-year-old man and his 67-year-old mother, told police that the suspects ransacked the home and took off in a gray Nissan Murano SUV.

According to police, one of the suspects was a Hispanic male in his 30’s and is approximately 5-feet, 10-inches tall.

The other suspect is a black male in his mid-30’s and is 6-feet tall. Both were wearing dark clothing.

Police believe this was not a random act.

The incident is still under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017