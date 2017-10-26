Kidnapping, assault suspect wanted by Attleboro police

By: News Staff

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — Attleboro police are searching for a man wanted in connection to kidnapping, domestic assault and battery, and assault with dangerous weapon.

Police say 27-year-old Jose Panfillo-Garcia is approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. His last known address was in Attleboro.

Police also say Panfillo-Garcia has a distinctive tattoo on his left forearm that reads: “Katherin Elisa.”

The 27-year-old suspect also goes by other names including Jose Acosta and Orlis Acosta.

Anyone with information on Panfillo-Garcia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212.

