Central High School assistant principal resigns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Central High School assistant principal has resigned Thursday morning after a video showing him pinning a student to the ground circulated Wednesday.

The mayor’s office told ABC6 News that Thomas Bacon has resigned effective immediately, after he was caught on camera pinning a 15-year-old boy to the ground as dozens of other students watched.

The video that led to his resignation shows Bacon holding Amare Pemberton to the ground.

School officials say this happened on Monday in the cafeteria, but the video does not show what led up to the incident on the floor.

So far, no one from the police or school department will comment on how it started.

In a joint statement sent to ABC6 Thursday, Mayor Elorza and Providence Schools Superintendent Christopher Maher said the police department will continue its investigation and that the school will take “proactive steps to support the entire school community.”

Meanwhile, Providence police say Pemberton has been charged with two counts of simple assault following the incident.

ABC6 News spoke with Amare Pemberton’s mom who was scheduled to meet with lawyers and school officials Thursday morning, but it was been postponed.

