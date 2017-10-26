Senate committee wants PawSox financial info - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Senate committee wants PawSox financial info

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The head of the Senate Finance Committee says the group will not move forward in considering a deal to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox until the team turns over financial information the committee has requested.              

The committee is considering the proposal for an $83 million stadium, which would be financed in large part by government-issued bonds.

Team chairman Larry Lucchino told the committee this week the team would not disclose its revenue and profit.              

Committee Chairman William Conley on Thursday said the committee needs the information to assess the financial stability of the team as a partner in the proposed ballpark. He said discussions are underway.              

Conley said such deals usually are vetted by the state's economic development agency, but that wasn't done in this case.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.