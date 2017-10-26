Senate committee wants PawSox financial info

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The head of the Senate Finance Committee says the group will not move forward in considering a deal to build a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox until the team turns over financial information the committee has requested.

The committee is considering the proposal for an $83 million stadium, which would be financed in large part by government-issued bonds.

Team chairman Larry Lucchino told the committee this week the team would not disclose its revenue and profit.

Committee Chairman William Conley on Thursday said the committee needs the information to assess the financial stability of the team as a partner in the proposed ballpark. He said discussions are underway.

Conley said such deals usually are vetted by the state's economic development agency, but that wasn't done in this case.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017