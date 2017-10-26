Three Red Sox Coaches Take New Jobs - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Three Red Sox Coaches Take New Jobs

Posted: Updated:

Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis was named the new pitching coach of the Cleveland Indians Thursday.

It was also reported that third base coach and infield instructor Brian Butterfield and hitting coach Chili Davis were hired by the Chicago Cubs.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.