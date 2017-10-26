Three Red Sox Coaches Take New Jobs

Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis was named the new pitching coach of the Cleveland Indians Thursday.It was also reported that third base coach and infield instructor Brian Butterfield and hitting coach Chili Davis were hired by the Chicago Cubs.
Click here to see our ABC6 Contests page!
10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.