Four Red Sox and two Yankees were named Gold Glove finalists by major league managers and coaches.



For Boston: starting pitcher Chris Sale, second baseman Dustin Pedroia, outfielder Mookie Betts, and first baseman Mitch Moreland were announced. Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. was not named a finalist.



For New York: Outfielders Bret Gardner and Aaron Judge were both named Gold Glove candidates.